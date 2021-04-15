Eintracht Frankfurt Start Talks With Chelsea For Ike Ugbo

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have opened talks with Chelsea for Ike Ugbo.

The striker is currently shining on-loan in Belgium with Cercle Brugge, where he has scored 16 goals in 33 games.



And his form has brought him to the attention of clubs across Europe, including AS Monaco and Fulham.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Eintracht Frankfurt have jumped to the front of the queue chasing Ugbo’s signature.

Talks have now opened up between the two clubs about a permanent deal for the young striker.

