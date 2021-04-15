Ex-Napoli star, Bagni Hails Osimhen’s Exploits

Former Napoli midfielder Salvatore Bagni says Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen deserves to be praised for his performance with Napoli despite having limited game time due to injury.

The 22-year-old teamed up with the Parthenopeans last summer on a club-record fee of €80 million following his eye-catching displays for Lille during his one-year stay with the club.

The centre-forward has, however, struggled to play regularly, owing to injury, suspension, and coronavirus-related problems.

The Nigerian international has played 19 games for Gennaro Gattuso’s side with five goals to his credit. “Before judging the performance of the Nigerian, we must also consider the number of minutes played.

Reacting to his performance this season, Bagni said that he will rate Osimhen ahead of Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata.

