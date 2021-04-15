Joshua Vs Fury Could Face Delay Due To Olympics 

Tyson Fury’s much anticipated fight with Anthony Joshua could be further delayed due to the Olympics.

The two heavyweights are looking to set a date for their unification bout which had been rumoured for this summer.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren though expects the fight to happen in late August or potentially September, reports TalkSport.

AJ’s trainer Rob McCracken will be in Tokyo with Team GB for the Olympic Games between July 23 until August 8 which would affected his preparations.

A location for the bout is also to be decided with the likes of Saudi Arabia and the USA touted as venues.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already said any fight in the UK is likely to take place at Wembley.

