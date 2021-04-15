Kano Governor Ganduje To Unveil Ahmed Musa

Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje will unveil Kano Pillars new signing Ahmed Musa before the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League, reports Completesports.com.

Pillars confirmed the Super Eagles captain has rejoined the club for a second stint on Monday night.

The winger penned a short-term contract that will see him remain at the former NPFL champions until the end of the season.

“Kano state Governor, @GovUmarGanduje to unveils @Ahmedmusa718 before the commencement of the @LMCNPFL second stanza,” reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Musa had been without a club since departing Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr in October last year.

The 28-year-old previously played for the Pride of Kano in 2009 where he ended the season as top scorer in the NPFL with 18 goals before moving to VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands.

