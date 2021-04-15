Madrid Hold Liverpool To Clinch Record Semi-finals Appearance

Real Madrid put in a masterful display of games management to hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield and qualify for the semi-finals of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The 13-time winners of Europe’s prestigious club competition progress 3-1 on aggregate.

They have now qualified for the Champions League semi-finals 14 times, more than any other team in the history of the competition.

Liverpool tore into Real from the off and should have been ahead after just two minutes after Mohamed Salah was through on goal but hit his shot straight at Thibaut Courtois.

Also Read: Benin Facilities Good Enough To Host All African Games – Dalung

Madrid’s first chance came soon after but Luka Modric’s 20-yard shot was deflected wide.

Then on 11 minutes Thibaut Courtois made a brilliant save from James Milner after stretching to palm his curling effort from outside the box which looked to be heading for the top corner.

Madrid though came closer on 20 minutes but Karim…