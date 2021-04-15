Musa Reveals Reasons For Returning To Boyhood Club Kano Pillars

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has disclosed why he decided to rejoin his former club Kano Pillars.

On Tuesday Kano Pillars confirmed that Musa has rejoined them having signed a deal until the end of the season.

Musa’s agreement includes a clause that allows him to leave when and if he can find a club in Europe.

He joins as an Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) elite player with the aim of boosting their image as well as helping Musa maintain his fitness as he continues his search for a European club.

The 28-year-old, who is a free agent since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October, had received offers from England, Russia and Turkey.

Speaking on the move, the former Leicester, CSKA forward told BBC Sport Africa “Anything that improves the image of Nigerian football is something that I strive to embark on and Kano Pillars holds a special place in my heart.

