Musa’s Presence Will Motivate His Teammates

Kano Pillars coach, Ibrahim Musa has expressed his delight with the signing of Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa to the team.

Musa, whose last club was Al Nassr in the Saudi League, will be making a return to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) after his last adventure in 2012.

Reacting to Musa’s capture, the Kano Pillars gaffer stated that his addition will further motivate the players and also help to attract more Nigerian players outside to join the NPFL.

“He’s my player, we signed him when I was assistant to Babaganaru, he’s my boy and I’m happy we don catch big fish for Pillars and he’s very grateful to me, to the team and the people of Kano so we are happy.

“It will give us more motivation by attracting the people of Nigeria and motivating the players that want to be like him. He’s my boy I have a good understanding with him, so coming to Pillars to help us, I’m very happy.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

