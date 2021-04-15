Musa’s Return To Kano Pillars Will Help Rebrand NPFL

Former Nigerian left-winger, Felix Owolabi has showered encomium on Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa for making a bold decision of playing in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) with Kano Pillars.

Musa joined Pillars on Tuesday in a short-term loan deal after been without a club since leaving Saudi clubside, Al Nassr in 2020.

Owolabi, a former player of IICC Shooting Stars now known as Ibadan Shooting Stars, said that Musa’s move will further boost the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“This is highly commendable, now I have another reason to admire him, the truth is it’s not new, late Rashid Yekini did the same, even Daniel Amokachi, and I think it’s admirable.

“Imagine what will happen at Liberty Stadium if Kano Pillars is playing with Shooting Stars, the crowd in the stadium will be massive.

“Imagine what that will do for our league, our league will be better for it.

”As a player regular playing time is very important, he understands…