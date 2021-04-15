Olayinka In Action As Arsenal Humiliate Slavia Prague

Peter Olayinka was in action for Slavia Prague but could not prevent his side from a humiliating 4-0 defeat at home to Arsenal, in the Europa League quarter-finals second-leg on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Olayinka and his Slavia Prague teammates held Arsenal to a shock 1-1 draw at the Emirates in the first-leg last Thursday.

But a brace from skipper on the night Alexandre Lacazette and a goal each from Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe secured a 5-1 aggregate win for the Gunners.

They will now face Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal who knocked out Dinamo Zagreb.

The Yellow Submarines beat Dinamo 2-1 in the reverse fixture to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Also, the semi-final clash against Villarreal will see Spanish coach Unai Emery come face to face against former club Arsenal.

