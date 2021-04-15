Olayinka Slavia Prague Teammate Handed 10-Match Ban

Peter Olayinka’s Slavia Prague teammate Ondrej Kudela has been given a 10-match ban by UEFA for “racist behaviour” towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who will serve a three-game suspension.

Kamara accused Kudela of racially abusing him during the second leg of Rangers’ Europa League last-16 tie against Slavia at Ibrox on March 18.

Kudela insisted he swore at a Rangers player after being fouled but denied using racist language.

The centre-back had been provisionally suspended for one match as UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings, which ruled him out of his side’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal last week.

The Czech Republic international will now be ineligible for the next nine games played by either his club in Europe or his country, including this summer’s European Championship.

As it stands, Kudela will miss the remainder of Slavia’s Europa League campaign – they play the second leg of…