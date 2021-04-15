Rohr Okays Ahmed Musa Kano Pillars Move

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has backed Ahmed Musa’s move to Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Kano Pillars, reports Completesports.com.

Musa rejoined his old club on a short-term deal on Monday.

The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving Saudi Arabia Professional League side Al Shabab in October.

“I am very happy for Ahmed Musa to be able to play again with his old club of Kano Pillars,” Rohr said.

“This will allow him to keep in shape while waiting to find a club elsewhere in the world.”

“Kano Pillars are a good club and I wish him all the best at the club.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.