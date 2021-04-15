Rohr Warned Me Against Playing For Slavia Prague With Pain Killers- Olayinka

Nigerian striker and Slavia Prague forward, Peter Olayinka has revealed that Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr cautioned him against using pain killers to feature in matches for his club side.

Olayinka, in an interview with a Lagos-based radio station, disclosed that he played the round of 16 Europa League games against Rangers using pain killers to subdue the injury he was nursing despite the possibility of aggravating the situation.

But he said the decision to play against Rangers meant he could not honour the 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, both of which Nigeria won.

“I had a discussion with Slavia Coach before the game against Rangers because we both trust each other.

“So we agreed that I have to play, but with painkillers and the risk paid off, because I scored the first goal.

“Then after the game, I spoke to Gernot Rohr as well about my injury and that I can’t honour the invitation for the matches.

“He understood me and he later warned me…