Sanusi, Neymar, De Bruyne Make Champions League Team Of The Week 

Super Eagles and FC Porto star Zaidu Sanusi has been included in the Champions League Team of the Week, Completesports.com reports.

Sanusi was included in the list by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

The left-back was voted into the Team of the Week for his impress performance for Porto, in their 1-0 win against Chelsea in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-finals second-leg.

Despite an improved display by Sanusi and his teammates Chelsea scrapped into the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

Also in the list are Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Casemiro.

Others are Jorginho, Leroy Sane and Thibaut Courtois.

By James Agberebi

