Solskjaer Reveals Reason For Man United Poor Home Form This Season 

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the bizarre claim that red banners at Old Trafford have hampered his side’s home form this season and has had the bottom tier ones in the stands changed to black.

United go into their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Granada on Thursday with a 2-0 lead, having won the first leg in Andalusia last week.

That was United’s third win from three away from home in the Europa League, but they are yet to taste victory from two home matches in the competition this season.

In the Premier League, United’s current 23-game unbeaten run away from home is bettered only by a 27-game run from Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004, with all four of their league defeats coming at Old Trafford this campaign. And Solskajer has acted, in an unusual manner.

“If you look at all the banners around the edge they are not red anymore,”…