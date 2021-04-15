Van Gaal, Kluivert, Rijkaard Ex-Ajax Stars Celebrate Finidi At 50

Ajax greats like Louis van Gaal, Frank Rijkaard, Patrick Kluivert, Edwin van Saar and Danny Blind have sent birthday greetings to former Super Eagles winger Finidi George who turned 50 on Thursday.

Finidi was celebrated by his former Ajax teammates and coach in a four minutes video published on the club’s verified Twitter handle.

Others who also sent birthday wishes include Frank and Ronald De Boer, Winston Bogarde, Michael Ritzerger, Jari Litmanen and Marc Overmars.

Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Finidi joined Ajax from Sharks in 1993 and spent three seasons with the Dutch giants.

He enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Ajax where he won the Eredivisie, Johan Cruyff Shield, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the now defunct Intercontinental Cup.

After a successful period at Ajax, Finidi joined Spanish Laliga club Real Betis on 1996.

By James Agberebi

