Watford’s Troost-Ekong To Be Assessed Before Luton Clash

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong is pushing hard to be fit for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship away clash against Luton Town, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong was replaced by Craig Cathcart in the 70th minute of Watford’s 2-0 home win against Reading last Friday when he appeared to have suffered a knock.

The London club provided an update on the Nigeria international’a fitness ahead of the important fixture Kenilworth Road.



“Nathaniel Chalobah and William Troost-Ekong – both of whom were substituted as an injury precaution last Friday night at home to Reading – are pushing to be part of the plans for the trip to Luton Town this weekend, with a final call on their involvement tomorrow (Friday),”reads a statement on the club website.

The 27-year-old has featured in 29 league games for the Hornets this season with a goal to his name.

Should Watford subdue Luton on Saturday, it will help…