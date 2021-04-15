What Are England’s Chances Of Winning Euro 2020?

Just as the Premier League season comes to an end, football fans in England and around the world have the European Championships to look forward to Euro 2020, which was postponed last year, is set to get underway in June with Turkey vs Italy being the opening match in Rome on Friday 11th.

Several of the bookmakers listed on Which Bookie have priced England as favourites for the tournament at around 5/1, with France and Belgium also very much favoured. England are usually in top three teams tipped for Euro glory but this time around, many feel like it could be a real possibility.

Back in the 2018 World Cup, it seemed as though football could be coming home as England made their way through to the semi-finals of the competition; their first since Italia ‘90. That would turn out to be their last game of the tournament after an early Kieran Trippier free kick was cancelled out by a second half goal from Ivan Perisic, followed by an extra time strike from AC Milan’s Mario…