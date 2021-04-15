Zidane Predicts Tough Semi-final Clash Vs Chelsea

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Champions League semi-final clash against Chelsea will be difficult for his side.
Madrid booked passage into the last four after holding Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield to qualify 3-1 on aggregate.
The Blues edged out two-time Champions League winners FC Porto despite losing the reverse tie on Tuesday.
And looking forward to the clash with Thomas Tuchel’s side Zidane told the media:”We’ve got a number of LaLiga games to play before we face Chelsea, but it’s going to be a very tough tie.”
On how his side were able to overcome Liverpool, Zidane disclosed that their togetherness made it possible.
“We dug in and I think we deserve to go through. We showed real togetherness and I’m delighted for the boys. It was a really important game.”
Source: Complete Sports