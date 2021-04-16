Ibrahimovic Faces Three-Year Ban Over Investment In Betting Company

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is facing a three-year ban for investing in a Malta-based betting company, it has been claimed.

A report in Sweden says that the 39-year-old’s career could be brought to a premature end as a result of the ban.

According to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet Ibrahimovic owns ten per cent of Bethard, a gambling company with offices in Malta, through his business Unknown AB.

Both FIFA and UEFA do not let players have financial interests in gambling companies.

FIFA’s ethical rules say that anyone who violates them faces a fine and a ban from all football activities for a maximum of three years.

The report continues that the Swedish FA were aware of the problem and it’s the reason he didn’t feature in the 2018 World Cup.

Ibrahimovic had already retired from international football in 2016 but made his return ahead of this summer’s Euros.

The report adds that his company is the…