Kano Pillars Must Not Expect Too Much From Musa

Former Nigerian midfielder, Garba Lawal has appealed to Kano Pillars not to expect too much from Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Lawal stated this in an interview with a Lagos-based radio station on Friday, where he commended Musa for rejoining his boyhood club.

Musa, who has been without a club since leaving Saudi club, Al Nassr in 2020, was unveiled on Friday by Pillars.

In his reactions, Lawal said: “Ahmed Musa playing for Pillars again is good for Pillars, is good for the fans. It’s good for the face of the League too, but they should not expect the Ahmed Musa who played 9 or 10 years ago because our fans sometimes expect him to perform Magic,” Lawal opined.

“At his age now; he’s aging, we don’t expect to see the Ahmed Musa of five, six, or seven seasons ago. If they expect that, I believe it will not happen because football is all about time.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

