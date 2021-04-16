Kano Pillars Unveil Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has formally signed a short-term deal with four-time Nigeria Professional Football League Champions Kano Pillars.

Musa penned the contract at the club’s secretariat in Kano on Thursday evening.

Shortly after signing the contractual agreement form, the 2013 AFCON winner said he is back at the club to contribute his own quota up to the end of the 2020/21 NPFL season.

“I left Pillars over 10-years ago without winning the league then but now, by God’s grace, I will make a special record by leading the club to the Nigeria Professional Football League title”, he told the club official website.

The former Leicester City winger has been without a club since leaving Saudi Arabia Professional League outfit Al Shabab in October.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com…