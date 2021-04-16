Kayode On Target Again As Sivasspor Claim Away Win, Extend Unbeaten Run

Olanrewaju Kayode got on the score sheet again as Sivasspor edged Genclerbirligi 3-2, in the Turkish Super Lig to stretch their unbeaten streak on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Sivasspor are now unbeaten in their last nine games (five wins and four draws), with their last defeat coming on February 11.

Last Sunday, Kayode scored in Sivasspor’s 3-1 home win against Konyaspor.

Against Genclerbirligi, Kayode found the back of the net in the 83rd minute to make it 2-2 after the host had raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Then an own goal in the 90th minute by a Genclerbirligi player proved the winner for Sivasspor.

The 27-year-old has now scored four goals in 26 league appearances for Sivasspor this season.

Sivasspor move up to seventh position on 50 points in the 21-team league table after the win against Genclerbirligi.

By James Agberebi

