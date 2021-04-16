LMC Celebrate Musa’s NPFL Return After Official Unveiling 

The League Management Company (LMC) has expressed delight following the official announcement of Ahmed Musa as a player of Kano Pillars.

Musa was officially unveiled as a player of the NPFL giants on Friday.

The Super Eagles skipper is making a return to Pillars after spending three seasons in his first spell (2009 – 2012).

Reacting to his unveiling today, LMC wrote on their handle:”He’s back!

“The ‘Guv’nor’ is back to where it all began.

“Ahmed Musa has signed a short-term deal with Kano Pillars until the end of the season.”

By James Agberebi

