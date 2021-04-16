Maja: Fulham Must Play With Confidence Against Arsenal

Fulham forward Josh Maja says the team must play with total confidence in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, reports Completesports.com.

The Whites are without a win in their last four league games .

Scott Parker’s side, who occupy 18th position on the table are battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

They will need to avoid defeat against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium and Maja believes they have the quality to beat their hosts.

“As we know, Arsenal have a lot of quality. We are just going there positive and confident that we can get a result,” Maja told Fulham TV.

“They are also a top side and we must be confident that we can play our game, play with very brilliant courage and hopefully we can do the job.”

