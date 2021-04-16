New Champions League Format To Be Approved Monday

A new 36-team Champions League format from 2024 is set for final approval by UEFA’s executive committee on Monday.

A decision had initially been expected on March 31 but was delayed due to some clubs within the European Club Association seeking a greater say on commercial matters for the new competition.

However, meetings of the ECA board and of UEFA’s club competitions committee on Friday have cleared the way for the new format to be rubber-stamped.

It is understood the differences which led to the first delay have been set aside rather than resolved.

The expanded format is a cause of concern for the Premier League and many other European domestic competitions, while fans’ groups wrote an open letter to ECA chairman Andrea Agnelli criticising it on Friday morning.

European football’s governing body will also make a final decisions on host venues for Euro 2020, with Bilbao, Dublin and Munich the three yet to be confirmed of the original 12.

Fastest Paying Betting…