Olympiacos Enquire About Enyimba Star Iwuala

Greek giants Olympiakos made enquiries about Super Eagles and Enyimba midfield star Anayo Iwuala.

This was revealed by former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze on Brila FM’s Breakfast Show on Friday.

Iwuala has been one of the revelations of the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.

His impressive displays for the Aba Elephants led to him being invited to the Eagles for their double-header 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho which he featured in.

Udeze who played in the Greek top-flight with PAOK Thessaloniki, disclosed that he was contacted by Olympiacos who wanted to enquire about the quality of Iwuala and if he will be a good addition to their team.

Udeze said he told them Iwuala will be an asset to their team if they go ahead and sign him.

However, he said Olympiacos stated that the one million euros price tag placed on Iwuala by Enyimba is too much.

