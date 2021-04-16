Saka Backs Arsenal To Win Europa League 

Bukayo Saka says Arsenal have a big chance of winning this season’s UEFA Europa League, after Thursday’s humiliation of Czech Republic club Slavia Prague.

The Gunners went into the second-leg on the back of a 1-1 draw against the Czech side at the Emirates last Thursday.

But Mikel Arteta’s side blew away their host in the first half thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette (penalty) and Saka.

Also Read: Eintracht Frankfurt Start Talks With Chelsea For Ike Ugbo

Lacazette then grabbed his second goal to make it 4-0 and complete the rout.

And reacting to the emphatic win, Saka told BT Sport:”Yeah it was fantastic from start to finish.

“We did it for all the fans, they all deserve it and we are really happy to progress and happy with the performance.

“I think we showed real character. I heard it was only a fraction offside. We kept going and then we got the goals, we pretty much killed the game in the first half.

“I feel like we played well in the…