Salah Unhappy With Liverpool Contract Situation

Mohamed Salah is reportedly becoming increasingly concerned by Liverpool’s attitude towards a potential new contract at the club.

The 28-year-old has again been in impressive form for the Reds during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 28 times in 44 appearances in all competitions, including 19 goals in 30 Premier League outings.

The Egypt international’s future at Anfield continues to be called into question, though, with Real Madrid and Barcelona said to be closely monitoring developments.



Read Also: What Are England’s Chances Of Winning Euro 2020?

According to The Athletic, Salah does not want to push through a move to another club but is concerned that Liverpool might be open to a sale in the near future.

The report claims that the attacker is now unsure whether he will be signing a new long-term deal with the Merseyside giants despite his success since arriving from Roma in 2017.

The Egyptian again refused to rule out a future move to La Liga when questioned on his…