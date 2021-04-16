Super Eagles Lack True Identity Under Rohr Compared To Westerhof- Babaginda

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babaginda has criticized Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr for not creating a pattern of play with the senior national team.

Babaginda made this known in a chat with Punch, where he queried Rohr’s football style and said he can’t be compared to Clemens Westerhof.

Rohr, who qualified Nigeria for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon unbeaten, has come under heavy criticisms from a section of ex-internationals.

The former Ajax star opined that the German tactician despite having an array of talents at his disposal, still don’t have a true identity of play for the team

“What is our identity? We don’t even have one despite the bunch of talented players we have in the team,” Babangida, who was capped 40 times and scored five goals for the Eagles, said.

“When we were playing, we had a style of play because Clemens Westerhof at that time brought the Dutch football style to the country and the players imbibed it. That was how we played.

“It…