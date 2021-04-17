Abraham Left Out Of Chelsea’s Squad For FA Cup Semi-Final Clash

Tammy Abraham’s future is set to be thrown under further doubt with the Chelsea striker due to be left out of today’s squad for the FA Cup semi-final versus Manchester City.

The England international is the competition’s top goalscorer this season with four goals – but is not expected to be involved in Saturday’s Wembley showdown.

Abraham is fully fit and is said to have trained well since recovering from a niggling ankle injury.

But his absence from today’s squad casts further unclarity over his long-term future under Thomas Tuchel, who has used him sparingly since arriving as Frank Lampard’s successor in January.

Abraham remains the club’s top goalscorer this season with 12 goals, despite the fact he has appeared to have fallen out of favour under the German coach.

However, Tuchel’s reluctance to use Abraham casts significant doubt over his future and it is becoming increasingly clear that the club could listen to offers for their academy graduate ahead…