Chelsea Reach FA Cup Final, End Manchester City’s Quadruple Bid

Chelsea reached the Emirates FA Cup final following a 1-0 win against Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

The defeat ended Manchester City’s hope of winning the quadruple this season.

Hakim Ziyech netted the winning goal in the 55th minute following a squared pass from Timo Werner.



Read Also: Abraham Left Out Of Chelsea’s Squad For FA Cup Semi-Final Clash

City dominated posession after the goal but were unable to muster a response .

Pep Guradiola’s side problems were compounded by an injury to Kevin De Bruyne.

Gabriel Jesus fired wastefully over from close range with their best chance, while Rodri was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga from a City corner in stoppage time.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the…