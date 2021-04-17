Chelsea To Rival Manchester United For Varane

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to go head to head with Manchester United for the signature of Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane this summer.

The 27-year-old’s contract with Los Blancos is due to expire next June, and Zinedine Zidane’s side are said to be open to selling the defender in the upcoming market to raise transfer funds.

Man United are thought to be leading the race for the France international, who has scored twice in 36 appearances at club level during the 2020-21 campaign.



Read Also: Mourinho Responds To Pogba’s Criticism Of His Coaching At Man United

However, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the Red Devils are likely to face intense competition from Chelsea during this summer’s transfer window.

Falk claims that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the World Cup winner and will explore the possibility of bringing him to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Varane has made 355 appearances for Madrid since arriving from Lens…