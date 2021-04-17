I Can’t Wait To Represent Nigeria

Lorient striker, Terem Moffi says he will go crazy with joy if giving the opportunity to don the green and white jersey of the senior national team.

Moffi, who has been in goal-scoring form for his Ligue 1 club this season, told ESPN in a chat that playing for the Super Eagles remains his major priority.

He was involved with the Golden Eaglets Class of 2015, has already said he will be honoured to be invited by the Eagles.

“I can’t explain how excited I was when I saw my name the first time, but I am sure I am going to go

crazy with happiness if given an opportunity like this to represent my country,” Moffi said.

“Every player wants to represent their country. If I get the opportunity, I am going to give 110% and

work my socks off to help the team, and I am sure it is going to be an amazing experience.”

By Augustine khilomen

