Idowu Ends Six Months Goal Drought As Khimki Lose Away 

Brian Idowu got Khimki’s only goal but it was not enough as they lost 3-1 away to FK Akhmat, in the Russian Premier League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Idowu’s first goal since October 25 2020, in a 2-0 awau win against Rostov.

Idowu scored with just two minutes left against Akhmat which was just a consolation.

The 28-year-old has now scored three goals in 24 appearances in the Russian top-flight this campaign.

Khimki currently occupy eight position on 38 points in the 16-team league table.

By James Agberebi

