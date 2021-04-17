Joshua Plans To Have Seven Children 

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has revealed he intends to have as many as seven children as he plans for life after boxing.

Joshua, who holds three of the four heavyweight world titles, has one son Joseph, five, with dance teacher and yoga instructor Nicole Osbourne.

The couple are no longer together and Joshua is intensely private about his personal life, but has opened up to explain why he wants a big family.

“I want to have loads [of children],” Joshua said As a guest on the Jonathan Ross show.

“Someone said to me, which makes sense, when you’re young, you don’t want to have kids, but when you’re older and settled down and retired you wish that you had more kids around you, so I’m just looking ahead – loads for me is probably another six.”

Joshua also revealed he would like his son, who is nicknamed ‘JJ’, to learn from his boxing career.

“I would like him to…