Leicester City Must Fight To Reach FA Cup Final

Kelechi Iheanacho says Leicester City must display a fearsome determination to win when they take on Southampton at Wembley Stadium in the Emirates FA Cup Semi-finals on Sunday.

Iheanacho has played a crucial role in the Foxes’ run to the last four of the prestigious competition, netting three goals in his last two cup outings including a brace against Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

With excitement and anticipation building ahead of the game, the Nigeria international spoke of Leicester’s preparations and mindset heading into Sunday’s clash with the Saints.

“There’s quite a lot of excitement, but we need to take that to the game as well,” he told LCFC TV.

“We’re really working hard in training now to make sure we get what we need. That’s the most important thing now, to focus on the game.

“Obviously, we know what it’s about. We know how the Club really wants this. We know what it means. The most important part is to put in the hard work on…