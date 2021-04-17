Messi Bags Brace As Barca Hammer Bilbao, Extend Record Copa del Rey

Lionel Messi netted twice as Barcelona trounced Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to win the 2020/2021 Copa del Rey final on Saturday, giving Ronald Koeman his first title as coach of the Catalan club.

Also on target for Barcelona are Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

It is a record-extending Copa del Rey title win for Barcelona who have now won it 31 times including four straight triumphs from 2015-2018.

Bilbao has now lost two Copa del Rey finals this month at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

They had lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad just two weeks ago when they met in the 2020 final that had been postponed due to the pandemic.

In Saturday’s final, Griezmann broke the deadlock when he struck on the hour-mark before De Jong headed in a second goal in the 63rd.

Messi then added the third and fourth goals on 68 and 72nd minutes to seal the comfortable win.

