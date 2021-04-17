Moffi’s Brace Not Enough As Lorient Fall Away To Marseille

Terem Moffi scored twice as Lorient fell to a 3-2 away defeat to Olympic Marseille in their French Ligue 1 clash at the Orange Velodrome on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi put Lorient ahead on 19 minutes after he was set by Congo Democratic Republic forward Yoane Wissa.

The hosts fought with Dmitri Payet netting the equaliser in the 53rd minute.

Paul Lirola gave Marseille the lead for the first time in the game three minutes later.

Moffi then netted for the second time in the game 20 minutes from time.

The 21-year-old has now scored 11 goals in 27 league appearances for Lorient this season.

Lirola bagged the winning goal for Marseille in stoppage time.

