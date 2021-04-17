NFF Hoping To Woo Eze, Sheyi Ojo For Super Eagles

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi says he’s delighted with the move by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to get players of Nigerian descent to the senior national team.

The Nigerian international made this known during an interview on Nedum Onuoha’s podcast, where he revealed that players such as Ebere Eze, Sheyi Ojo, and a few to mention are already on NFF’s primary list.

Iwobi on Friday was in action as Everton played out a 2-2 against Tottenham in the Premier League. He was substituted in the 61st minute for Seamus Coleman.

He said: “Recently they get to ask me about so many players in England now, I feel like the scouting now has improved with Nigerian players based in England,” Iwobi said on Nedum Onuoha’s podcast.

“I have been asked couple of questions, for example about Ebere Eze, Sheyi Ojo, about so many other players they are looking to get in. I feel like it is improving.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

