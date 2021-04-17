Norwich Gain Promotion Back To Premier League 

Norwich have gained promotion back to the Premier League a year after the team was relegated.

The Canaries’ promotion was guaranteed after third-placed Swansea were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom of the table Wycombe, while fourth-placed Brentford drew 0-0 with Millwall.

Norwich are 14 points clear of8 Swansea, who have four games left, and 16 ahead of Brentford, who have five matches left.

They are also eight points clear of second-placed Watford, who lost 1-0 at local rivals Luton on Saturday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.