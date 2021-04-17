Red-Hot Simy Nwankwo On Target Again In Crotone’s Home Defeat Vs Udinese

Simy Nwankwo continued his impressive form in the Serie A despite Crotone’s 2-1 home defeat to Udinese on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Nwankwo scored for the home team from the spot in the 68th minute cancelling out Rodrigo De Paul’s opener.

De Paul netted the winning goal for the visitors14 minutes from time.



Nwankwo has now scored 17 goals in 31 league appearances for his club this season.

The 28-year-old has also now scored 61 goals in 145 league outings for Crotone.

Serse Cosmi’s side occupy last position on the league table with 15 points from 31 matches.

