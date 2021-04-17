Super Onuachu Fires Brace In Genk’s Defeat To Antwerp

Paul Onuachu bagged a brace as KRC Genk went down to a 3-2 away defeat against Royal Antwerp in their Belgian Pro League clash at the Bosuilstadion on Saturday night, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu opened scoring for Genk in the 22nd minute and later doubled the advantage from the spot four minutes after the hour mark.



The Nigeria international has now scored 31 goals and provided two assists in 35 games across all competitions for Genk this season.

The 28-year-old was replaced by his international teammate Cyril Dessers in the 67th minute.

Antwerp rallied back to win the game through goals from Didier Lamkel, Dieumerci Mbokani and Dylan Batubinsika.

