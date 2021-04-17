Team Nigeria To Camp In Lagos, Port Harcourt Says Dare

Following the conclusion of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival on Wednesday and the impressive performances of some athletes, focus now shifts to the Tokyo Olympics with the home- based component of Team Nigeria expected to camp in Lagos and Port Harcourt to commence preparations for the quadrennial event.

The camping of Team Nigeria was revealed by Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare.

“With the successful completion of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, all our attention now shift to the Tokyo Olympics,” Dare said.

Also Read: Van Gaal, Kluivert, Rijkaard Ex-Ajax Stars Celebrate Finidi At 50

“As the curtain draws to a close here, another opens as the 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has begun and our athletes are expected to signify to the world that we are ready and that we mean business.

“The successes recorded here would propel us to achieving …