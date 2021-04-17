Team Nigeria To Camp In Lagos, Port Harcourt Says Dare

By
Headliners
-
1


Gamezop Banner On Complete Sports 468x60

Following the conclusion of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival on Wednesday  and the impressive performances of some athletes, focus now shifts to the Tokyo  Olympics  with the home- based component of Team Nigeria  expected to camp in Lagos and Port Harcourt to commence preparations for the quadrennial event.

The camping of Team Nigeria was revealed by Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare.                                    
“With the successful completion  of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival,  all our  attention  now shift to the  Tokyo Olympics,” Dare said.

Also Read: Van Gaal, Kluivert, Rijkaard Ex-Ajax Stars Celebrate Finidi At 50

“As the curtain draws to a close here, another  opens as the 100 days  countdown to the  Tokyo 2020 Olympics has begun and our athletes  are expected to signify to the world that we are ready and that  we mean business.

“The successes  recorded here would propel us to  achieving …



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR