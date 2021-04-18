European Super League Set To Be Announced Sunday 

A breakaway European Super League is set to be announced later on Sunday night Sky News understands.

The European Super League has been launched to rival UEFA’s Champions League format which currently dominates European football.

Among the top clubs expected to be part of the Super League are Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Commenting on the Super League, Sky News’ City editor Mark Kleinman said: “My understanding is that 12 clubs from across Europe including the six biggest English clubs have now signed up to this new format.

“The others include Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.”

Kleinman added: “The new league includes staggering sums of money that will be handed to the participating clubs. About $6bn has been committed to this new project by the American bank JP Morgan.

“And this will come after European clubs’…