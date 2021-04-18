Klopp: Liverpool Under Pressure In Top-Four Race

Jurgen Klopp admitted the pressure is on his Liverpool side as they bid to force their way back into the Premier League’s top four.

After Real Madrid ended their Champions League ambitions on Wednesday, Liverpool’s only route into next year’s competition is via the league.



But Klopp’s men have been outside the top four since early February when a run of six defeats in seven was beginning, and they slipped to eighth before winning their last three in the league.

With only one goal on the agenda for the rest of the campaign, Klopp’s message to his players is clear.

“We just go for it, go and go and go and play our best football,” he said. “We are of course under pressure as we want to finish in the top four but we don’t know in the moment if we will. We have seven games to prove that and we will try.”

