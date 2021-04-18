Maja Ends Eight-Game Goal Drought As Arsenal Hold Fulham

Josh Maja put an end to his eight-game goal drought in the Premier League as Fulham were held to a 1-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Maja put Fulham ahead from the spot in the 59th minute after Gabriel Magalhaes brought down Mario Lemina inside the penalty area.

The incident survived a VAR review for offside and the forward stepped up to emphatically convert the penalty .



The Nigeria international has now scored three goals in 11 Premier League appearances for the Whites.

He is on loan at the club from Ligue 1 outfit Girondis Bordeaux.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah equalised for Arsenal deep into stoppage time.

