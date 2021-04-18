Man United Can Still Catch Man City In Title Race

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Manchester United can still catch rivals Manchester City in this season’s Premier League title race as ‘stranger things have happened’ in football.

United will host Burnley this afternoon 11 points behind City with a game in hand. Win at Old Trafford and the gap is down to eight points with six games left to play.

That was the margin at this stage of the season in 2012 when United held the advantage under Sir Alex Ferguson, only for Roberto Mancini’s City team to pip them on goal difference thanks to Sergio Aguero’s last kick of the season against QPR.

City also had the advantage of a better goal difference and a game against United to drag three of those eight points back.

The chances of Solskjaer’s team overtaking Pep Guardiola’s City feel remote, but their victory at the Etihad last month and the shock win there for 10-man Leeds last weekend has offered just a chink of light.

With a possible 21 points left to play for, Solskjaer…