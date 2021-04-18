Mourinho Responds To Pogba’s Criticism Of His Coaching At Man United 

Jose Mourinho has dismissed Paul Pogba’s criticisms of his man management during their time together at Manchester United, saying: “I couldn’t care less.”

In an interview with Sky Sports this week, Pogba accused Mourinho of turning against his players during his three-year reign at Old Trafford.

The French star described a positive relationship with Mourinho initially as they won the League Cup and Europa League in 2017, before things quickly turned sour and he was stripped of the club’s vice-captaincy.

“What I have now with Ole is different because he wouldn’t go against the players,” Pogba said, days after he helped United beat Mourinho’s Spurs 3-1 in the Premier League.

“It’s not like you put them on the side and they don’t exist any more. I think that’s the difference between Mourinho and Ole. Once I had a great relationship with…