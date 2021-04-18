Onuachu Speaks On Missing Belgian League Goals Record –

Paul Onuachu has reacted to missing out on the goals record in the Belgian Pro League, repirts Completesports.com.

Onuachu finished the season on 29 goals after hitting a brace in Genk’s 3-2 away defeat to Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

The Nigeria international came a goal shot of the record set by Wesley Sonck.

The 28-year-old also claimed he did not play to equal the record against Antwerp.

“I was not doing that at all today (Saturday),” he told Het Belang Van Limburg .

“I played for the team and tried to use my qualities for them.

“By getting two goals that worked well. Unfortunately it was not enough for a win and second place (for Genk).”

