Onuachu Speaks On Missing Belgian League Goals Record

Paul Onuachu has reacted to missing out on the goals record in the Belgian Pro League, repirts Completesports.com.

Onuachu finished the season on 29 goals after hitting a brace in Genk’s 3-2 away defeat to Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

The Nigeria international came a goal shot of the record set by Wesley Sonck.



The 28-year-old also claimed he did not play to equal the record against Antwerp.

“I was not doing that at all today (Saturday),” he told Het Belang Van Limburg .

“I played for the team and tried to use my qualities for them.

“By getting two goals that worked well. Unfortunately it was not enough for a win and second place (for Genk).”

