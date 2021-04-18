UPDATE: Iheanacho’s Goal Vs Southampton Sends Leicester To First FA Cup Final In 52 Years

Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero for Leicester City as his goal secured a 1-0 win against Southampton and a first FA Cup final appearance for the Foxes since 1969, Completesports.com reports.

It was Iheanacho’s 15th goal of the season in all competitions and his now the first Nigerian to achieve the feat for a Premier League club since Odion Ighalo scored 17 in 2015/2016 for Watford.

Ịheanachọ has now scored more goals this season than any other Leicester City player. Also in action for Leicester was Wilfed Ndidi who played for 90 minutes.

The in-form Super Eagles striker scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute off an assist from Jamie Vardy.

He slotted his effort past Southampton keeper after his initial effort from Vardy’s low cross came off a defender.

He becomes the only player to score against Southampton in this season’s FA Cup.

